State officials honor Memorial Day through virtual ceremony

MADISON, Wis. — With people unable to commemorate Memorial Day at churches, memorials and cemeteries this year due to the pandemic, the Wisconsin Veterans Museum has come up with a way to honor our heroes by gathering online.

Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Mary Kolar announced the state’s plans to host a virtual Memorial Day ceremony in a news release.

The ceremony includes a special message from Kolar and Gov. Tony Evers, along with historic images from the Wisconsin Veterans Museum and music from the Wisconsin Army National Guard Military Funeral Honors Program.

Kolar and Evers will host the state’s Moment of Remembrance event at 3 p.m. on the WDVA’s Facebook page. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and National Guard Maj. Adjutant Gen. Paul Knapp are also expected to make an appearance.

The Wisconsin Veterans Museum’s commemoration website includes the ceremony and a tribute gallery as well as resources to learn more about Memorial Day traditions such as flag folding and the sounding of Taps.

