State of Wisconsin to give $27 million in grants to small businesses

BELMONT, Wis. — The state of Wisconsin plans to give away $27 million in grants to small businesses and venues to help them recover from the pandemic.

Governor Evers was in Belmont in Grant County on Tuesday where he presented multiple checks of $200,000 to businesses there. This was part of $200 million in federal money for tourism and entertainment. This past September saw the best tourism revenue ever for a single month.

“As a governor, that’s a good thing because we like beating out neighbors in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and Michigan any time we can. If we can’t do it in the football field, we’ll do it in the tourism and entertainment world,” Evers said.

The governor said many of the over grant recipients around the state are wedding venues, concerts, community centers and caterers.

