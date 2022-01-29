State of the Tribes Address set for next month

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — The 18th annual State of the Tribes Address has been set for Feb. 22 at 1 p.m., Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ office said Friday.

In a news release, Vos said President Shannon Holsey of the Stockbridge-Munsee tribe will give the address this year.

The tradition, which began in 2005, is a way for the state to learn more about the issues facing tribal nations.

The event is open to the public and will also be live-streamed on WisconsinEye, Vos said.

