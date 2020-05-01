State leaders hold virtual town hall to discuss racial disparities linked to COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus held a virtual town hall meeting Thursday afternoon, to address the racial disparities linked to COVID-19.

To date, nearly one quarter of the state’s positive cases of the coronavirus are tied to the African-American community, despite the demographic making up just six percent of Wisconsin’s total population.

Out of Milwaukee’s 3,016 positive cases, 1,304 are tied to the black community, which is nearly equal the next closest two demographics combined.

During Thursday’s town hall, leaders attributed this to a number of reasons, including African-American’s working a higher amount of “essential” jobs, thus putting the demographic at further risk for obtaining the virus.

Others on the call, like Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, shared other possible explanations behind the spike in statistics.

“It’s the structural racism that exists,” Barnes said. “It’s the income inequality. It’s the lack of access to healthcare and affordable health care.”

Barnes addressed the healthcare system in Milwaukee directly.

“People don’t always have a primary care physician,” he said. “People don’t always show up to the doctor if they’re feeling sick because they don’t know how they’re going to pay for it.”

Lisa Peyton-Caire, Founding CEO and President of Black Women’s Wellness, says the virus isn’t having quite as drastic of an impact in Dane County as Milwaukee County, yet it’s still a concern.

“It is impacting the African-American community both in the terms of health and economic consequences in tremendous ways,” Peyton-Caire said.

Peyton-Caire says prior to COVID-19, African-American communities were more likely to be impacted by unemployment or underemployment. In addition, she says the community was more likely to be less insured than other Wisconsinites.

“This should be an opportunity and an opening for us as a state and as a county and as a region to talk about how we will address health disparities and the economic disparities that drive them so that we can have a different narrative in the future.” she said.

