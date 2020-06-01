State lawmakers’s office at Wisconsin State Capitol vandalized

MADISON, Wis. — Capitol Police are investigating after a state representative’s office was damaged early Monday morning.

Representative David Steffen (R-Howard) said an “unidentified object” broke through a window of his office.

“If this was during the day and one window over, that object would have hit me or my desk, no question,” said Rep. Steffen said.

The window was boarded until repairs can be made. Steffen believes his office was chosen due to its location on the ground floor near a sidewalk.

“My office was an easy, convenient target, which is obviously concerning. The safety of our capitol staff and the security of this historic building should not be jeopardized,” he said.