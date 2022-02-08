State lawmakers hold medical marijuana roundtable

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Republican and Democratic state lawmakers sat down Tuesday to talk about the future of medical marijuana in Wisconsin.

A Republican bill introduced earlier this year would only allow for marijuana oils and tinctures and would not allow patients to grow their own product.

RELATED: GOP lawmakers try again to legalize medical marijuana

“People on both sides of the aisle are in favor of it; people on both sides of the aisle are against it,” State Sen. Mary Felzkowski (R-Irma) said. “We need to start the conversation, let the public weigh in on it and come out with the best piece of legislation at the end.”

It would also prohibit smokable products, something Democrats argue is the fastest way for patients to get relief.

“We want to make sure that we don’t leave anyone out and that the medical marijuana aspect does what it’s designed to do,” State Sen. LaTonya Jackson (D-Milwaukee) said.

Rep. Lisa Subeck (D-Madison) said the state would benefit from a well-regulated marijuana marketplace in the form of tax revenue the system could provide.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.