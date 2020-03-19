State issues emergency guidance on remote notarization

MADISON, Wis. — The Department of Financial Institutions has authorized remote online notarization due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

Online notarizations can only take place using regulated technology providers. DFI has approved four providers at this time: Notarize.com and NotaryCam for the public, and Pavaso and Nexsys for title companies and real estate transactions.

DFI Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld said online notarization is still subject to several safeguards through those providers to ensure the integrity of the process.

