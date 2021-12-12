State Highway 60 eastbound open at I-39/90 after crash

by Kyle Jones

ARLINGTON, Wis. – All lanes of State Highway 60 eastbound are open at I-39/90 after a crash.

The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. Sunday.

The Wisconsin State Patrol handled the incident.

EMS crews were on the scene.

Two vehicles were towed from the scene.

No injuries have been reported and no further information has been released.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.