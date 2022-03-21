State Highway 146 closed in Columbia Co. due to grass fire
TOWN OF COURTLAND, Wis. — State Highway 146 is closed at County Highway G south of Cambria in Columbia County due to a grass fire, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
A Columbia County dispatcher said the closure is between County Highways A and G. Firefighters and EMTs from multiple surrounding agencies are responding to the scene.
Dispatch did not immediately have an estimate of the fire’s size.
Further details were not immediately available.
