State Highway 11 reopens more than three hours after crash near Footville

by Logan Reigstad

FOOTVILLE, Wis. — All lanes of State Highway 11 at South Dunbar Road east of Footville reopened shortly before 10 p.m. Friday following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. According to Rock County dispatch, the crash involved injuries, but it was not immediately clear how many people may be hurt or how many vehicles may be involved.

The road was closed for more than three hours.

Further details were not immediately available.

