State Highway 11 back open at Read Road following crash

by Kyle Jones

JANESVILLE, Wis. – All lanes of State Highway 11 are back open at Read Road following a crash.

Rock Co. officials said the incident occurred just after 9 a.m. Sunday.

Crews with the Janesville Fire Department and Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.

Officials said there were at least four separate crashes. An ambulance was sent to the scene.

The lanes were closed in both directions for nearly two hours.

No further information has been released.

