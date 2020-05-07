State health officials confirm 12 more deaths due to COVID-19, 5.7% of new tests come back positive

MADISON, Wis. — Twelve more Wisconsinites have died due to complications from COVID-19, according to new numbers Thursday.

The state’s death toll is now at 374. State and county health officials said Wisconsin has also reached 9,334 confirmed cases of the virus, with 350 new cases reported Thursday alone.

The number of new cases is up from Wednesday’s 309. A number that has decreased since Wednesday is the positive percentage of new tests, which is now at 5.7%. Also worth noting is that the state’s testing capacity has gradually increased, as more than 5,000 test results came back negative Thursday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said the percentage has gone down by over two percentage points compared to Wednesday’s 8%.

DHS officials have monitored this percentage to determine when the state can reopen its economy. A 14-day downward trend is among the main criteria that must be met as part of Gov. Tony Evers’ Badger Bounce Back plan.

The percentage has continued to go down this week, but health officials said the state has yet to see a downward trend for 14 consecutive days.

DHS data shows 1,732 people have been hospitalized, while 4,520, or nearly half of all positive cases, have recovered.

