State GOP leader compares Gov. Evers to Nixon over recording

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers recorded a telephone meeting he had with Republican legislative leaders last month, prompting the Senate majority leader to compare the Democratic governor to Richard Nixon in the latest fallout between the governor and lawmakers.

“In 26 years in the Legislature, this is one of the most brazen examples of unethical, unprofessional conduct I have ever seen,” Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said in a statement. “The governor has gone so far off the deep end, he’s making secret Nixonesque recordings from the East Wing of the Capitol. This conduct is totally unbecoming of our state’s top executive and opens up questions about what other recordings his administration may have.”

Republicans are comparing @GovEvers to Richard Nixon because he secretly recorded a phone meeting they had in May to discuss the path forward after the Supreme Court struck down Evers' safer-at-home orderhttps://t.co/1d3qxYNPFY pic.twitter.com/2FcrsR9Sar — Scott Bauer (@sbauerAP) June 10, 2020

Wisconsin state law permits telephone conversations to be recorded as long as one person is aware that the recording is happening.

While it was legal for Evers to record the meeting, Republicans who were unaware it was being done blasted it as unethical and a breach of trust. Evers’ spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff provided The Associated Press with the recording under the state’s open records law on Wednesday.

