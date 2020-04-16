State golf courses allowed to reopen next week

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Starting April 24, golf courses in Wisconsin will be allowed to reopen under Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” extension.

Area golf courses have already announced their plans to reopen, as Middleton’s Pleasant View Golf Course said in a news release that it will open April 24 at 8 a.m.

Despite this, the 2020 American Family Insurance Championship tournament has been canceled.

Both public and private golf courses can open under the following restrictions:

Golf carts are prohibited

Social distancing must be implemented at all times unless the players share the same home

All tee times and payments must be made ahead of time either online or over the phone

Clubhouses and pro shops must stay closed, but restaurants and bars can stay open

Tee times must be spaced to avoid group gatherings on the course

Driving ranges and miniature golf must stay closed

To read the order in its entirety, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments