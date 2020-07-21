State Fair’s canceled, but not cream puffs! Get yours in Verona as part of Traveling Cream Puffs

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Courtesy wistatefair.com

VERONA, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Fair might be canceled, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait until next year to enjoy the delicious State Fair staple.

As part of Festival Foods’ Traveling Cream Puffs promotion, the Original Cream Puffs will be available to purchase outside of West Allis for the first time ever.

On Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., one of the pickup locations will be at the Verona Festival on 660 Hometown Circle.

Cream puff prices will start at $12 for a pack of three, with brownies and chocolate chip cookies also up for sale.

A limited number of snacks can be bought onsite, but organizers encourage anyone interested to pre-order the treats at least 24 hours before the pickup date.

To pre-order some for yourself or for a friend, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments