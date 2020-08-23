State, community leaders remember Dane County deputy who died of COVID-19 complications

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — State and community leaders are remembering a Dane County deputy who died in the line of duty from complications of COVID-19.

Attorney General Josh Kaul issued a statement on Sunday in response to Deputy Richard “Rick” Treadwell’s passing:

“As a training deputy, Rick was able to impact each new generation of sheriff’s deputy in Dane County. This important and honorable public service made communities in Wisconsin safer, and the legacy of his service will continue through the work of the many deputies he trained.”

In a statement released Saturday, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said the county mourns the passing of Treadwill, saying “his life taken too early by this terrible virus.”

Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney said Treadwell, 61, contracted COVID-19 while on duty. His death is the first line of duty death linked to coronavirus in Wisconsin.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.

Funeral arrangements with law enforcement honors are pending.