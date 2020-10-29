State asks Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear appeal on public gathering emergency order

Amy Reid by Amy Reid

The state Department of Justice asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear an appeal in a case challenging a Department of Health Services order on capacity limits.

The Tavern League of Wisconsin sued in Sawyer County on Oct. 13 to end the capacity restrictions, which prevented bars and restaurants from being more than 25% full.

A judge granted their request to temporarily block the order before a Barron County judge put the order back in effect less than a week later. The case moved to an appeals court, which again blocked the ruling.

Now the DOJ, on behalf of DHS, is asking the state Supreme Court to hear its appeal, bypassing the typical appeal process.

Lawyers argue the court will eventually hear the case anyway, but the back and forth in lower courts is confusing for Wisconsin residents.

