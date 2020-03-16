State agencies to gather in State Emergency Operations Center, Level 1 response declared

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

WISC-TV

MADISON, Wis. — The State Emergency Operation Center has moved to a Level 1 response due to the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs.

All state agencies will now gather in a central location to help improve coordination as state officials work to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

This is the first time the SEOC has moved to a Level 1 response due to a health-related incident.

