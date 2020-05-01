State AG won’t pursue Sauk County misconduct allegations

MADISON, Wis. — The state attorney general doesn’t plan to investigate possible criminal charges related to allegations of misconduct by 11 Sauk County department heads, employees and officials.

A report by Sauk County Corporation Counsel Daniel Olson was forwarded to the attorney general by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, which declined to investigate the allegations citing a conflict of interest.

The State Journal says Olson’s report cited legal concerns such as violating confidentiality requirements, violating open meetings laws, misuse of public comment time by senior staff members and an unauthorized investigation of a department head by a county board member.

