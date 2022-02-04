Stasia Irene Hargis

by Obituaries

Stasia Irene Hargis, age 71, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, peacefully at her home with her dog Baxter.

Stasia was born on August 16, 1950 in North Carolina to James Henry and Stasia Estelle Hargis. She grew up in Green Hills, Ohio where she attended Our Lady of the Rosary, McAuley High School and later Ohio University where she majored in English & Media Arts.

Stasia was a well-respected English teacher in the Madison School District for 36 years. Stasia began her MMSD career teaching at Lafollette and James Madison Memorial High School as well, retiring from East High. She was also a realtor at Century 21 and Stark Realty Co. Stasia enjoyed the arts, her dogs, books, and reuniting with past students. Stasia was hardworking, outspoken, and a strong advocate for both teachers and students.

Stasia is survived by her son, Zachary (Katie); brother, Paul; and aunt, Angie (James) Rayls. She is further survived by many cousins, other family, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Janeen Prieto.

A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Please contact her son, Zach, for more details at zachhargis3@gmail.com

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit:www.ryanfuneralservice.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.