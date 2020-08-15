Starting this weekend, Walmart is converting its parking lots into free drive-in theaters

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA - JULY 16: A view outside a Walmart retail store is seen on July 16, 2020 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Some major U.S. corporations are requiring masks to be worn in their stores upon entering to control the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

Tired of movie nights at home? Walmart has the perfect solution for bored quarantiners.

Starting August 14, the retail giant is transforming 160 of its US store parking lots into drive-in movie theaters. The showings, which are free, won’t require any contact and cars will be parked far apart to comply with social distance guidelines.

“We recognize the challenges our customers and their families have faced over the last few months, and we wanted to create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories. The Walmart Drive-in is one small way we’re supporting the communities we serve,” Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s chief customer officer, said in a statement.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, drive-in theaters have been making a comeback as a safe alternative to traditional movie theaters that remain closed in much of the country.

The Walmart Drive-in will feature hit movies curated by the Tribeca Film Festival and celebrity appearances.

The showings, which run through October 21, will include 320 hit movies. “Wonder Woman,” “Black Panther,” “Spy Kids,” “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” and “The Wizard of Oz” are just some of the films people can expect.

To join the experience, all you’ll need is a car and radio to hear the movie. And if you’re craving some snacks, you can order anything your heart desires for curbside pickup on the way to the flick.

Tickets are free but must be requested online in advance. Locations and movie titles are available on their website.

