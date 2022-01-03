Start the new year with these 32 January events

With a new year, new events are now all around Madison.

Photo by Richard Hurd/Courtesy of Creative Commons License

With 2021 now firmly in the rearview mirror, start your new year off the right way with any of these local events.

Editor’s Note: Some of these events require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Be sure to check the requirements before attending.

Open Mic Comedy Night at The Bur Oak

Join host Jake Snell for some laughs or head to the stage to deliver some jokes, this night will be full of laughter. Jan. 3, Doors open at 7:00 p.m., sign-up at 7:30 p.m., show from 8-10 p.m., The Bur Oak

Bachata and Tango/Salsa Lessons

Get moving at the Brink Lounge with some bachata or tango and salsa dance lessons. No experience required — just go easy and let loose. Jan. 4, bachata lessons from 7:30-8:30 p.m., tango/salsa social dance from 8:30-9:30 p.m., The Brink Lounge

“United Against Hate”

Hosted by McFarland, Dodgeville, Deerfield and Baraboo High School chapters, this event focuses on the impact domestic terrorism is having on youth. The event includes discussions from Attorney General Josh Kaul and a former Neo-Nazi leader speaking out against violence. Jan. 6, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., McFarland High School

The Last Glacier

Deeply concerned about our global future, a group of artists make exquisite work that considers our fragile present from the perspective of deep time. The art is grounded in research from the scientific record on glacial retreat to the history of Antarctic exploration. Jan. 6-23, Overture Center-James Watrous Gallery of the Wisconsin Academy

Iceland’s Vanishing Beauty: Michael Kienitz

An esthetic view of climate change and Iceland’s rapidly changing environmental beauties through photography. An opening talk will give context to the project that will stay on display for two months. Jan. 7, 7 p.m., Capitol Lakes

Wisconsin Global Fest, Jam Fest, Americana Fest, Jazz Fest

Wisconsin fests are taking place at the Majestic, all in celebration of the diverse musical talent of the state. Enjoy music by artists including Wheelhouse, the Grasshoppers, Immigre, De La Buena, Fareed Haque and more at Majestic. There are also events happening at High Noon Saloon and The Sylvee. Jan. 7, 8, 14, 15, 6 p.m. doors open, show begins at 7 p.m., Majestic

Madison Home Expo of 2022

Looking for some home modeling inspiration? Head to Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center to check out some interior design ideas and trends to add some new or old touches to your home. Jan. 7-9, Monona Terrace

Sub Zero Race Series

The Sub Zero Race series is back at the Come Back In as a race headquarters. The series will include four races — with two in January — that will accumulate to 13.1 miles on the bike path along Lake Monona. Stick around after for drinks, raffle prizes and merriment. Jan. 8, 22, 3 p.m., The Come Back In

Winter Aviation Fun

Families are invited to stop by the Middleton airport conference room to try out the Four Lakes chapter of Women in Aviation International’s flight simulator stations. Enjoy some hot cocoa, talk with pilots and complete an art entry for the 2022 WisDOT Aviation Art Contest. Jan. 9, 9-12 p.m., Middleton Municipal Airport

Tropical Night

Start the night with some dance lessons beginning at 8 p.m. and stay for the show at 10:30 p.m. Dance to live salsa music by Orquesta Rebulu and learn from Chicago-based Evolución Latina. Jan. 8, The Brink Lounge

Dane County Farmers’ Late Winter Market

Get your market fix all year long with many of your favorite Dane County Farmers’ Market members, as well as a full array of fruits and vegetables, cheeses and hyper-local meats. No need to bundle up, as this market is held inside. Jan. 8, 15, 22, 29, Garver Feed Mill

UW–Madison Arboretum Walk: Winter Family Nature Walks

This walk is meant for families with children elementary age and younger to explore the natural world. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and come prepared for weather and insects — adults must attend. Jan 9, 1-2 p.m., Arboretum

Mean Girls at the Overture

You probably know the movie — “so fetch!” Now, enjoy the show live at the Overture Center. Behind the show is an award-winning team of creatives, including book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (“Legally Blonde”) and director Casey Nicholaw (“The Book of Mormon”). Times vary, Jan. 11-Jan. 16, Overture Center for the Arts

MAD LAUGHS: A Stand-Up Comedy Show

Join for a night of laughs with stand-up comedian and headliner Geoffrey Asmus of Chicago at Old Sugar Distillery, an event presented by Madison Indie Comedy. Asmus, who previously won Madison’s Funniest Comic Competition, has performed at numerous comedy festivals and clubs. He’ll be joined by comic performers Matt Jordan and Tok Moffat. Jan. 13, 7-9 p.m., Old Sugar Distillery

Mindful Moments: Drop-In Meditation Group

The holiday season can be exhaustive — take time for yourself this new year, reduce stress, learn some mindfulness and meditation techniques. Jan. 10, 12:30-1:45 p.m., Sequoya Library (Zoom option available)

Scrabble at the Library

Think Words with Friends: but back to real life, in-person interactions with some fun competition. Playing Scrabble is linked with a host of benefits, including improvements in memory and focus. Jan. 12, 10 a.m.-noon, Lakeview Library, Community Room – Table Side

Dillon Francis x Young Gravy

Join two up-and-coming artists at the Sylvee for a much-anticipated concert. Young Gravy went to undergrad at UW, so every time he comes back you know it will be a good time. Join Dillon Francis at Liquid Nightclub for an afterparty. Jan. 13, 6:30 p.m., The Sylvee

Comedy Plus: A Night of Stand-Up Comedy, Music, and Burlesque

Featuring performances by Lyssa Laird, Shirley Blazen of Chicago and Madison artists Xander Anim, Joel Roberts and Margaret Clinton, Madison Indie Comedy is hosting a whole night of laughter at the Crucible Nightclub. Jan. 14, doors open at 6 p.m., 7-8:30 p.m., Crucible Nightclub

An Evening with C.S Lewis

The Overture Center’s fourth show of the month, An Evening with C.S. Lewis is about a captivating evening in 1963 where Lewis hosts a group of American writers at his home near Oxford. With his guests, Lewis recalls the people and events that shaped his life; how he came to embrace Christianity and of the American woman who turned his life upside down. Jan 14-16, Overture Center for the Arts

Oakwood Chamber Players

The Oakwood Chamber Players’ video concerts are also still available for streaming in their Virtual Concert Hall. Jan. 14-15, 7 p.m., Jan. 16, 2 p.m.

Candlelit Snowshoe Hike

If we’ve learned anything over the last two years, it’s that nature has healing powers — especially when the cold (and a pandemic) hits. Snowshoe or hike through the stunning trails of Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Edna Taylor Conservancy and Woodland Park. People of all ages are welcome to join, and feel free to get a bite from food carts Chicaboom Coffee and Cultura Cali. Jan. 15, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Aldo Leopold Nature Center

Mess Night: Shayne Jarosz

Learn about the Battle of Iwo Jima, its legacy and ways to help keep the island open for veterans and family who wish to return to the island. Special Events Coordinator for the Iwo Jima Association of America, Shayne Jarosz, will speak at the first Wisconsin Veteran Museum “Mess Night” of 2022. There will be dinner, drinks and time to socialize before and after the event. Jan. 20, 5:30-8 p.m., Wisconsin Veterans Museum

Shane Torres at Comedy on State

Shane Torres has performed stand-up for Comedy Central, Conan and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. See him here in Madison and share some laughs at the Comedy Club this month. Jan. 20-22, Comedy Club

“I Hate Hamlet” show with Sun Prairie Civic Theater

This isn’t your classic Shakespearean play, but a dramedy about “fame, love, duty, and whether anyone still cares about Shakespeare.” For all we know, we’ll have to make that decision when we see this show at Cardinal Heights Theater. Jan. 21-30, Cardinal Heights Theater in Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School

Madison Symphony Orchestra

In her Madison Symphony Orchestra debut, Ms. Kelley Hall-Tompkins performs Wynton Marsalis’ exciting Violin Concerto, a tour de force exhibition from the hand of America’s foremost jazz and classical artist. The concerto is followed by Saint-Saëns’ majestic “Organ Symphony,” as the addition of the organ in the final movement is an unforgettable sonic experience. Jan. 21-23, 7:30 p.m., Overture Center for the Arts

Beer and Cheese Fest

Join fellow beer enthusiasts for an afternoon of beer and cheese, because how much more Wisconsin can you really get? Any ticket will get you a tasting glass for beer, with unlimited beer and cheese sampling options. Non-alcoholic drinks will be available. Jan. 22, noon-6 p.m., Alliant Energy Center

Flan Class with Monona Bakery & Eatery

Baking is a joy no matter the time of year. This January, test your baking skills with Monona Bakery & Eatery and learn how to make a Flan, a traditional custard dessert. Enjoy some light snacks during the class. Jan. 25, 4-6 p.m., Monona Bakery & Eatery

The Brook & The Bluff with Izzy Heltai

This Birmingham-born, Nashville-based band has sold out shows, including at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. Now, enjoy their musical talents here in Madison with their recently released album Yard Sale in early October, featuring singles “Misnomer” and “Doobie Bronson.” Jan. 26, doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m., High Noon Saloon

Arenacross Nationals Tour

Motocross bikes are coming to Madison again in 2022, with one stop on the national tour at the Alliant Energy Center. Feel the excitement as dirt bikes tear up the dirt course, with extra tricks thrown in for good measure. Jan. 28-29, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Alliant Energy Center

Droids Attack and Howler, with special guest Straka & Sphynx

You may recognize Droids Attack not only from the metal rock band music, but also from its founder, guitarist and vocalist Brad Van, who launched his vintage arcade bar Aftershock Classic Arcade just last month. Now, see the artist lead his band along with Howler, a Madison-based, three-piece dark-rock band. Jan. 28, doors open at 8 p.m., show begins at 9 p.m., High Noon Saloon

January Drag Brunch

See local, regional and national drag queens at The Rigby for its Saturday brunch. Plus, get $10 bottomless mimosas. Jan. 29, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., The Rigby Pub, Grill, and Event Space

Wisconsin Grown Up Book Fair at The Sylvee

Remember those days when you’d get a break from school and venture through the Scholastic Book Fair? Time to bring them back. Join Leopold’s Books-Bar-Caffè for its book fair at the Sylvee, with a portion of the proceeds will go toward the Madison Public Library Foundation. Jan. 29, noon, The Sylvee

