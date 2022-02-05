START team arrest Necedah man following alleged domestic disturbance

by Kyle Jones

NECEDAH, Wis. — The Juneau County START team arrested a man Saturday after he allegedly refused to leave a house.

Deputies were called to a house on 19th Avenue in Necedah for a reported domestic disturbance just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Deputies spoke with a woman outside the house who was reportedly involved in the incident. A male suspect was still inside the house.

Officials said negotiators and deputies made multiple attempts to contact the man but were unsuccessful. The county’s START team was called to the scene and was able to arrest the man.

News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court.

