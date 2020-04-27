‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ to stream early on Disney+

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," will begin streaming two months early on Disney+ in honor of "May the 4th" a.k.a. "Star Wars Day."

The streaming service announced Monday that the final film in the “Star Wars” sage will join its May the 4th line-up, which will include the premiere of the eight-episode documentary series “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” and the series finale of the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

The film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, with Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams.

J.J. Abrams is the director.

It will also mark the first time viewers will be able to stream the complete Skywalker saga in one place.

The nine-part story, which launched with 1977’s “Star Wars: A New Hope,” will be available within Disney+’s collection of “Star Wars” movies and series.

