Stanley Wagner

Sun Prairie – The world lost a great man today! Stanley J. Wagner, born July 9th, 1939 at St. Mary’s Hospital, passed away peacefully on Nov. 3rd, 2020 at the same hospital.

Above everything else, Stan’s greatest joy was the love for his wife, Mary, and family. The two met when Stan was in 5th grade and Mary was in 4th, at Sacred Hearts School. They married November 22nd, 1962 in Sun Prairie at Sacred Hearts Church. Stan would then spend almost 58 years with his wife, traveling the world and growing a beautiful family together.

His second greatest love in life was family. He was overjoyed to be blessed with three children and nine grandchildren. Always supportive, you would see Dad at almost every sporting, musical, academic, or theatrical event that one of his kids or grandkids was involved in. He was never more proud as when he would sit in a lawn chair overlooking the lake while watching his family and exclaim, “Look at what I did!”

Stan was involved in the building of the Sun Prairie Racquetball Club and the real estate business in Sun Prairie for most of his adult life. He always believed in giving back to his community as well. He was involved in many volunteer events in the community such as coaching, Lion’s Club, Sacred Hearts Church, and many other activities, in addition to donating almost 26 gallons of blood to the Red Cross over the years. He proudly served his country in the Wisconsin National Guard 13th Hospital Evacuation Unit for 8 years.

A modest man, “Stosh” was a legendary baseball player in the area. After turning down an invitation to pitch for the Milwaukee Braves out of high school, Dad went on to dominate with several regional teams. He pitched many years for the Sun Prairie Home Talent team, helping them win the Home Talent League championship eight times in ten years. He was especially proud to pitch for his beloved Wisconsin Badgers. One story we would always share was when they won BOTH games of a double-header against the University of Michigan, denying them of a Big 10 Championship. He was inducted into the Madison Mallards Wall of Fame in 2006.

He was a true leader in family, business, and life!

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary, three children: Scott (Julie), Brian (Kris) and Jaci (Scott) Suchomel. Nine grandchildren: Tyler and Samantha Wagner; Brett, Brady, and Kayla Wagner; J.P., Brynn, Gracie, and Carly Suchomel. Siblings: Joyce (Don) Gmeinder, Janet (Jack) Gambrell, and Roger Wagner.

He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Ruth Wagner and his younger brother Michael.

We would like to thank the doctors and nurses at St. Mary’s Hospital for the care that they have given him over this troubling time.

Husband, Dad, Papa, “Stosh”! You will never be forgotten as your legend will live on.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 227 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. Father Thomas Kelley will preside. Burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery.

A visitation will be held on from 11:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Saturday. Please follow Covid Rules.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Sacred Hearts School Capital Campaign, Womens Care center Shelter from the Storm or American Family Childrens Hospital Cancer Research.

Visit Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Facebook page to view Mass live at church starting at 1:00 p.m. central time: https://facebook.com/Sacred-Hearts-of-Jesus-and-Mary-Parish

