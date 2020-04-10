Stanley R. “Stan” McAliley

Stanley R. “Stan” McAliley age 90, was called to his eternal home on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

He was born the son of the late Reverend John R. and Mildred (Anderson) McAliley on January 3, 1930 in Trenton, New Jersey. Stan graduated from Maryville High School in Maryville, TN. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. Stan was married to Caroline Doering on September 19, 1953 in Columbus at the First Presbyterian Church. Stan enjoyed sports throughout his life. But it was golf where he excelled and loved playing as often as he could through the years. A recent highlight was his trip on the Badger Honor Flight to Washington D.C. Stan was devoted to his family.

He loved and enjoyed time spent with his wife and children camping, boating and taking family trips together. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Columbus.

Survivors include his wife Caroline of Columbus; three children Mary Ann (William) Korn of Bakersfield CA, Randall McAliley of Fall River and Susan (Matthew) McAliley-Weiner of Seattle WA; grandchildren Corrie McAliley of Rio, Sara McAliley (Jeff Statz) of Columbus and Bryan Korn of Bakersfield CA; great grandchildren Bella, Beau, Nola Bornick and Evan Statz; brothers-in-law Robert (Peg) Doering and Warren Larson; many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Stacy McAliley, daughter-in-law Terri McAliley, brother and sister-in-law John Jr. and Maebelle McAliley, sister and brother-in-law Julia and Donald Detwiler and sisters Virginia Cole and Patricia Larson.

A family service was held. Inurnment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus.

