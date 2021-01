Stanley Frank Koziara

Stanley Frank Koziara age 85, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021.

He was born May 23, 1935 in Chicago, IL to Peter and Angelina Koziara.

A Celebration of Stan’s life will be held at a future date

