Stand Down Madison fundraiser helps provide care to homeless veterans

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MONONA, Wis. — Stand Down Madison is still trying to provide care for homeless veterans during the pandemic.

The group hosted a drive-thru fundraiser Saturday morning at several locations around Madison.

