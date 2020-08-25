Stabbing victim tells officer ‘big, yellow bird’ responsible for crime, not wanting to provide information, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A stabbing victim, who did not want to provide information to the police, told an officer a “big, yellow bird” was responsible for a crime in the 2500 block of Calypso Road on Monday.

According to a release, officers were dispatched around 10:11 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. A witness saw the victim was arguing with a man before the stabbing.

Officers tried to help the 40-year-old victim, but he did not want to be touched. The man was stabbed in the chest and collar bone. The injuries were non life threatening.

He did consent to be seen by Madison Fire Department paramedics.

