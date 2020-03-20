St. Vinny’s thrift stores temporarily closing in Dane County

MADISON, Wis. — The seven Society of St. Vincent de Paul thrift stores in Dane County are temporarily closing in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The stores will close by 5 p.m. March 21.

The stores will stop accepting goods donations while closed. However, people can still leave items at any of the organization’s drop off boxes around Dane County.

The charity also suspended home pick-ups of donated goods.

St. Vincent de Paul will continue its local programs of service. like its food pantry, charitable pharmacy and housing programs.

The charity is asking for online donations at its website to help cover revenue lost by the thrift store closures.

