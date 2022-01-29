St. Vincent de Paul Recycle the Warmth blanket drive happening this weekend

MADISON, Wis. — Each year, hundreds of families and individuals turn to St. Vincent de Paul – Madison for blankets and bedding. This year marks the organization’s 30th annual Recycle the Warmth blanket drive.

St. Vincent de Paul is collecting new and gently used blankets and bedding to give to people who need help throughout the year.

Gently used blankets and bedding can be donated at any Dane County St. Vincent de Paul store. Each store will also have new blankets donors can buy and give to the group.

Monetary donations are also accepted.

All of the bedding collected will be given to people with low incomes who request help with clothing and furniture vouchers from the organization.

St. Vincent de Paul members visit homes and provide vouchers to stores for essential furniture and household goods as well as new airbeds that come with sheets and blankets.

