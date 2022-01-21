St. Vincent de Paul-Madison’s annual blanket drive happening at the end of January

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — The Society of St. Vincent de Paul-Madison will hold its 30th annual blanket drive from January 28 to 30.

The Recycle the Warmth Drive began in 1991 with the goal of replenishing the stock of blankets, bedding and sheets stored by St. Vincent de Paul to provide to those in need.

Last year, the organization gave away more than $79,000 worth of bedding to more than 1,500 families and individuals in need across Dane County.

“Wisconsin winters are cold,” Katherine Higgins, the group’s communications manager, said. “We want to make sure everyone is safe, warm and secure at home. Blankets are definitely a need we see in Dane County.”

This year, donors can drop off new or gently used blankets at participating churches and any St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in the county. Each store will have blankets available to purchase and donate from January 28 to 30.

To learn more, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.