St. Mary’s welcomes its first baby of the year

by Anna Hansen

MADISON, Wis. — Many people rang in the new year at home last night. Eden and Anthony Statz, however, were busy celebrating a different new beginning: the birth of their second son, Roman.

At 12:42 a.m., Roman became the first baby born at St. Mary’s. According to his parents, his birth was a bit of a race.

“During labor, the nurses and doctors were telling us that another woman as well was in labor at Meriter, so we were in a race to say who would have the first baby of the New Year,” said Eden.

While the Meriter baby was born a tad earlier than Roman, his family is still happy to have the first St. Mary’s baby of the year, especially considering that he wasn’t due until January 13.

Due to some complications, Eden’s doctors suggested she be induced, and along came Roman.

“We were kind of thinking and hoping that it was a new year’s eve baby but it ended up being just after, which is still great,” she said.

“It was just exciting, it made it a little more special,” added Anthony.

Now that Roman’s here, the Statz family says their plan is to rest and recover before bringing their baby new year home to meet his 2-year-old brother, Cassius.

