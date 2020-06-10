St. Mary’s Hospital raises $5,000 to give back to community

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — In an effort to give back to a community that has supported them during the coronavirus pandemic, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison has raised nearly $5,000.

According to a news release, the hospital’s virtual food drive was inspired by the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin’s drive.

The release said the hospital has received more than 43,000 pieces of personal protective equipment; 4,700 meals; 12,400 snacks; 620 gift cards; and other financial contributions to its Emergency Response Fund.

“We value the health and wellbeing of every member of our community,” said SSM Health Regional Chief Nursing Officer Veronica Scott-Fulton. “We understand that people can’t be healthy when they are hungry, so this was one way to help our community while also saying thank you for all of the donations we’ve received during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

If you want to contribute, you can find that link here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments