SSM Health: Why parents shouldn’t skip out on routine vaccinations

by Chris Reece

MADISON, Wis. — Vaccines are an important part of overall wellbeing, and they work by strengthening immune system response to diseases that could be serious or fatal. This is why SSM Health Pediatrician Dan Beardmore says it’s important for children, and parents, be vaccinated against preventable diseases.

“By the time someone has reached their one year vaccines they’re protected against polio,” says Beardmore, “which is still around in this world, and not that many generations ago was a major major killer of so many people in this country. Measles and mumps rubella, measles is still around and even in this country. Chicken Pox, which so many people say is mild, but that’s not true. Some people do get very very very sick from Chicken Pox. Also hepatitis, whooping cough, and tetanus, other diseases that we don’t think about anymore, but that’s thanks to vaccines that are help to prevent these diseases from occurring.”

Dr. Beardmore says that some vaccines do vary by age, such as the Shingles vaccine, which is recommended for Adults over 50.

Our Time for Kids: Recipe for Health team is asking what you want to hear about. Let us know what health topics you’re interested in, or share your family’s health story with us, online at ssmhealth.com/timeforkids.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.