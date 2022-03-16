SSM Health warns sudden hearing issues could be caused by COVID-19

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — SSM Health has noticed an increase in cases of sudden hearing loss over the past two years, a phenomenon the health care provider believes is connected to COVID-19, according to a news release.

Similar to other viral infections, COVID-19 can infect the inner ear, causing sudden sensorineural hearing loss, according to a 2021 study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Massachusetts Eye and Ear.

Physicians say it could take some time for hearing to return.

“There are some procedures that we can do here in the office with ear, nose and throat physicians that can help that response if it’s taken care of within an appropriate timeframe,” SSM Health clinical audiologist Sarah Childress said.

People experiencing hearing loss should immediately seek medical attention, SSM Health said. The faster a person gets treatment, the higher their chances are of having their hearing return.

