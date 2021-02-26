SSM Health to start vaccinating Dane County teachers early next week

MADISON, Wis. — SSM Health says it plans to start vaccinating teachers in Dane County early next week.

The announcement comes a day after Public Health Madison & Dane County said plans for a mass vaccination site for teachers at the Alliant Energy Center were delayed due to a shortfall in vaccine supply. PHMDC reportedly requested roughly 14,000 doses for the effort.

SSM Health, however, said they have the supply to start vaccinating teachers next week while still having enough vaccine supply to continue vaccinating other eligible groups. Roughly 20% of the provider’s incoming vaccine allotment will go toward teachers, according to a news release.

The health care provider plans to start with the Waunakee School District before moving on to the Sun Prairie School District. SSM Health chose to start with those districts because it is the health provider for the districts. SSM says it started planning for the vaccinations in January, once DHS first said educators would be eligible starting March 1st.

Officials said they expect to get doses to all of Waunakee’s teachers in one day. The health care provider will administer the vaccines on-site at schools.

SSM Health still plans to help PHMDC with the collaborative teacher vaccination site at Alliant Energy when it launches in mid-March.

News 3 Now asked PHMDC about SSM Health’s plans to vaccinate teachers at individual districts despite the county’s plans to largely handle teacher vaccinations at the Alliant Energy Center.

“There were three previously scheduled vaccine clinics coordinated with schools. Those clinics are continuing as planned,” officials from PHMDC said in a statement. “All other school districts in Dane County are scheduled to receive vaccine through the partnership we have with healthcare at the Alliant Energy Center, starting the week of March 15. We are in close contact with schools and school districts in Dane County about these plans.”

Teachers throughout the state become eligible for vaccination on Monday, according to the latest guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

