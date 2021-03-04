SSM Health to provide 1,200 doses of vaccine for MMSD staff

Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — SSM Health is partnering with the Madison Metropolitan School District to vaccinate district staff next week. The school district announced the partnership Thursday morning.

The health care provider plans to provide 1,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to vaccinate teachers and other prioritized staff at a clinic at La Follette High School on March 12. District staff will get their second dose of vaccine on April 9.

“We are excited about our partnership with SSM Health, and very grateful for their support of our school community,” MMSD Superintendent Dr. Calton D. Jenkins said. “We have been working hard to advocate for our staff to be prioritized for vaccination, and this is an important step forward to making vaccines available to all staff.”

Prioritized staff eligible for the clinic include all MSCR Cares child care staff, according to a news release. Child care services for students in grades 3-5 and after school programming will be canceled on March 12 and April 9.

“At SSM Health, we believe a safe return to school full time is best for the health of our children. Vaccinating our educators is key to making that happen,” SSM Health Regional President Damond Boatwright said. “We are committed to vaccinating those in our communities as quickly as possible and we are proud to partner with the Madison Metropolitan School District.”

MMSD officials said they plan to work with Public Health Madison & Dane County and other vaccinators in the coming weeks to get all teachers and staff vaccinated.

PHMDC previously announced plans for a mass vaccination site for teachers at the Alliant Energy Center, but those plans were delayed until mid-March due to a shortage in vaccine supply.

