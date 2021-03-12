SSM Health to host vaccine clinic in Whitewater for area school districts

WHITEWATER, Wis. — SSM Health is hosting a vaccination clinic next week for educators with the Whitewater Unified School District, School District of Fort Atkinson and UW-Whitewater.

The clinic will be held all day at Whitewater High School on Tuesday, March 16. Educators from Madison College’s Watertown and Fort Atkinson campuses and other area school districts will also be able to get vaccinated.

“We believe vaccinating educators is a key component to getting our state’s children safely back to school full time and SSM Health is honored to partner with school districts to administer the COVID-19 vaccine,” SSM Health WI Regional President Damond Boatwright said.

Educators must pre-register for the clinic. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

SSM Health has administered more than 111,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since the first doses arrived in Wisconsin in December.

