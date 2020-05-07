SSM Health to host ‘drive-up’ prayer ceremony, vehicle parade in Janesville for National Day of Prayer

JANESVILLE, Wis. — SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville has partnered with local churches to celebrate the National Day of Prayer on Thursday.

As a way to follow social distancing guidelines during the pandemic, SSM Health will host a “drive-up” prayer ceremony and vehicle parade, according to the news release. In the past, public gatherings for the holiday have been held at Courthouse Park.

Those interested in taking part in the ceremony are asked to go to the Janesville Mall on 2500 Milton Avenue at noon. The release said a special prayer service “will be conducted without participants ever needing to leave the comfort of their vehicle.”

The vehicle parade will start at 1:30 p.m. and take place around the SSM Health Janesville Campus on 3400 East Racine St.

