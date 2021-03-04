SSM Health to hold teacher vaccination clinic at Baraboo High School

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

A health care worker draws COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe Photo courtesy of SSM Health

BARABOO, Wis. — SSM Health says it is setting up a vaccination clinic next week for educators in Sauk County, on top of their recent efforts to vaccinate teachers at school districts across southern Wisconsin.

The provider says it is handling vaccinations for teachers and staff for the Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells and Lodi school districts at a clinich being set up at Baraboo High School the week of March 8th.

Madison schools announced Thursday that SSM Health would also be providing them with 1,200 doses of the COVID vaccine at a clinic set up at La Follette High School next Friday, March 12th.

SSM Health says it is working with several other school districts on vaccination clinics as well, and will announce those once dates are set. They are also helping with the Public Health Madison and Dane County effort to vaccinate Dane County teachers at the Alliant Energy Center starting March 9th.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.