SSM Health to hold more student vaccine clinics at MMSD schools

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. – SSM Health will hold several more student vaccine clinics at Madison schools throughout the next month, the provider announced Tuesday.

The clinics will give 5-11-year-old students a chance to get vaccinated.

SSM Health worked with the Madison Metropolitan School District to select schools in areas where vaccines are less readily available.

Clinics will be held at the following locations:

Lincoln and Midvale Elementary Schools – December 14 beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Anana, Orchard Ridge, and Heugel Elementary Schools – December 16 beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Nuestro Mundo Elementary – December 17 beginning at 3 p.m.

Kennedy Elementary – January 11 beginning at 3 p.m. This clinic is open to families at the Madison Salvation Army shelter

Lindbergh Elementary – January 14 beginning at 9 a.m.

Hawthorne, Sandburg, and Emerson Elementary Schools – January 20 beginning at 3 p.m.

Parents should schedule vaccinations in advance. Second dose clinics will be held at each location 21 days after the first event.

SSM Health also provided several on-site clinics in November, making about 380 appointments available at Glenn Stephens, Aldo Leopold and Henry David Thoreau Elementary Schools.

