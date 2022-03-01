SSM Health to give MPD K9s new training location

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department’s K9s have a new place to train.

SSM Health is letting MPD use its recently vacated building on Fish Hatchery Road Wednesday. This will allow officers to work on real-world search and discovery scenarios with the dogs.

“We are grateful to SSM Health for allowing us to use the Fish Hatchery Road location,” Sgt. Chad Crose said in a statement. “The opportunity to train in realistic settings helps our K9 officers and their partners gain useful experience in a controlled, safe setting.”

SSM Health plans to offer the building to other agencies for training in the coming weeks.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.