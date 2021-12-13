SSM Health temporarily closing Baraboo urgent care facility, citing ‘extremely high patient volumes’

by Logan Reigstad

BARABOO, Wis. — SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo is temporarily closing its urgent care due to “extremely high patient volumes.”

SSM Health said Monday the closure will begin Tuesday and will be re-evaluated at the end of December. Other locations are not affected, and the hospital’s emergency department will remain open 24/7.

People in the area who need urgent care services are being encouraged to go to SSM Health’s facility in Lake Delton.

“Like many other healthcare facilities, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Baraboo is experiencing extremely high patient volumes in our Emergency Department and Urgent Care,” SSM Health said in a news release.

The health system encouraged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu.

Last month, SSM Health suspended non-urgent medical procedures at its Monroe hospital, a move that remains in place until further notice, an SSM Health spokesperson said Monday evening.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.