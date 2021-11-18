SSM Health suspending ‘non-urgent medical procedures’ at Monroe hospital due to patient volume spike

by Logan Reigstad

MONROE, Wis. — SSM Health will suspend non-urgent medical procedures at its Monroe hospital next week as it deals with “extremely high patient volumes,” the health provider announced Thursday.

In a news release, SSM Health said the Monroe hospital recently hit an all-time high number of COVID-19 patients. The increase came at the same time as the hospital deals with bed capacity and staffing challenges.

“We have made the difficult decision to suspend select non-urgent procedures in order to support hospitalized patient care needs until further notice,” SSM Health said in the release. “This will go into effect on Monday, November 22nd. We will be reaching out and working with impacted patients as scheduling adjustments occur.”

Other SSM Health hospitals in Wisconsin are not currently making the same changes, SSM Health said.

Green County’s health department said earlier this week the county is on track to see its highest monthly total of COVID-19 cases ever, which has overwhelmed contract tracers.

