SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital gives hundreds of meals to local partners

Courtesy of SSM Health St. Mary's

MADISON, Wis. — As the community has helped feed health care workers at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Madison, the hospital was inspired to prepare meals for the community.

According to a release, the hospital’s Food & Nutrition Services team has been preparing meals to help others. To avoid wasting food, the team packages up single and family meals each week. The packages are delivered to partners like Porchlight, the YWCA, The Beacon and the Madison Metropolitan School District meal program.

The total amount of meals donated varies on supply and demand within the hospital.

