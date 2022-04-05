SSM Health St. Clare Hospital donates $50K to Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo on Tuesday made a $50,000 donation to the Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter.

The shelter, which has been open for roughly 15 months, is in a former memory care facility with nine bedrooms and space for roughly 30 guests. It aims to be more than a place for a meal and to sleep, so it’s working with individual clients to discover and learn about the challenges that led those clients to experience homelessness.

“This contribution will help BAHS and SSM Health to jointly address the significant medical needs represented by our clients, and the staffing and programs this gift supports will help improve medical outcomes and healthcare access,” Reverend Dave Mowers, the president of the shelter’s board of directors, said in a news release. “We are so grateful for the progressive vision of SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Baraboo in tangibly investing in improving the lives of our clients.”

According to the release, $30,000 of the money will go toward the purchase of the current shelter building, while $10,000 each will go toward affordable rent grants for clients as well as staff salary and benefits.

“Everyone deserves a second chance to get their lives back on track and have a fulfilling life for themselves and their families. The homeless are equally important as everyone else,” Stacey, the shelter’s women’s house manager, said.

Each client can stay for up to 90 days while they get help finding resources, work and housing.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.