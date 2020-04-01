SSM Health St. Clare Hospital clinicians create video exercises, nutrition plans for cardiac rehab patients

The videos were created so those at home have a safe option to exercise while staying home

BARABOO, Wis. — SSM Health St. Clare is now providing virtual options for seniors who attend hospital-led community exercise classes.

The exercise physiologist who normally conducts a hospital-sponsored, community exercise class for seniors created a series of online videos so some of the most vulnerable people do not have to give up regular exercise while staying at home.

Instructor Anna Marie School, who has 16 years of experience, leads the online videos that feature balance, strength, flexibility, aerobic and floor exercises.

Anyone can access the videos for free.

The caregivers are also providing patients with educational information about how to replicate their rehabilitation exercises using ordinary household items. They are also sharing tips for how to keep up a heart-healthy diet during the COVID-19 quarantine. To brighten their day, the team is including some crosswords, adult coloring sheets and other fun puzzles in a packet to be mailed to each patient.

The videos can be accessed through the links below:

INTRO TO EXERCISE:

https://nam10.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2Fj1C6o9AZZrA&data=01%7C01%7Cnicole.faust%40ssmhealth.com%7C785c6d2938be4b8cbf6608d7d0e69546%7Cfbb1df866d494545bde79583d50eee17%7C0&sdata=NQ55BNCqAqFk1pdZrj2cY8XSZCpHWIglFn2vtgtaHSo%3D&reserved=0

BALANCE:

https://nam10.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FZsSW2driAKQ&data=01%7C01%7Cnicole.faust%40ssmhealth.com%7Cab47fa3bcb534c58150208d7d0e6aa2d%7Cfbb1df866d494545bde79583d50eee17%7C0&sdata=NHmtQ6SQ4CnEB%2BdoQoZ2Xm6HlSxlRB5CuU4vy2CPe8M%3D&reserved=0

AEROBIC:

https://nam10.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2Fna8c0Hywtqs&data=01%7C01%7Cnicole.faust%40ssmhealth.com%7Cf4dfd7031b2c4bb7c31c08d7d0e6bd8a%7Cfbb1df866d494545bde79583d50eee17%7C0&sdata=naANw8R1aH1cMBk0c8%2F%2F2q51Mv578ykSUxebLTIB8pE%3D&reserved=0

FLEXIBILITY:

https://nam10.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FfqkrLL0eBfI&data=01%7C01%7Cnicole.faust%40ssmhealth.com%7C20f03a2a3bdd40a92d0e08d7d0e6f280%7Cfbb1df866d494545bde79583d50eee17%7C0&sdata=49NyBjPOmVVDW%2BQor9Y3i%2FcSaaHDGlwz21b%2Bzvu6sMM%3D&reserved=0

STRENGTH:

https://nam10.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FwGJqq9fbMoE&data=01%7C01%7Cnicole.faust%40ssmhealth.com%7Cc6f67a74f013428e572d08d7d0e70754%7Cfbb1df866d494545bde79583d50eee17%7C0&sdata=y%2FAJnAeJRurDG4vfxvO7S0SIO8kfjjhZg5W289Xdl8k%3D&reserved=0

FLOOR EXERCISE:

https://nam10.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2F06eUM69-cP0&data=01%7C01%7Cnicole.faust%40ssmhealth.com%7C50df08443181467a669608d7d0e71825%7Cfbb1df866d494545bde79583d50eee17%7C0&sdata=e2wiom7u8oyUZju5b2UYR0w19ArA3%2FFgQ9D0S6ibTlU%3D&reserved=0

