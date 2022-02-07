SSM Health setting up booster clinics this week with MMSD, local businesses

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — SSM Health says it is setting up multiple COVID-19 vaccine events over the next week to provide more shots and boosters for the community.

One of the clinics will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9 at Madison Memorial High School, with pediatric vaccines available as well as booster shots. Pre-registration is preferred to set up a time to get the vaccine.

It’s the latest on-site effort SSM Health has helped organize for Madison schools, including several clinics at elementary schools ahead of Thanksgiving and winter break last year.

There will also be a vaccine clinic held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 12 at the Barrymore Theatre for anyone aged 12 or older. The event is free and open to the public, but pre-registration online is preferred. You can sign up for a time here.

To date, SSM Health has helped provide more than 337,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine across Wisconsin since the vaccine first became available in mid-December 2020. About 15% of the doses they have given to date have been outside of health care settings and at community pop-up clinics.

As of Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 82.2% of people in Dane County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 97.5% of people between the ages of 12 and 17. A total of 77.4% of people in Dane County have completed the vaccine series.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.