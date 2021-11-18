SSM Health partnering with MMSD for on-site COVID vaccinations for students

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Parents will have multiple chances to get the COVID vaccine for their kids at a handful of Madison elementary schools later this week.

SSM Health is teaming up with the Madison Metropolitan School District to host three on-site vaccination clinics for kids between the ages of 5 and 11 on Friday and Saturday.

The clinics at Glenn Stephens Elementary, Aldo Leopold Elementary and Henry David Thoreau Elementary will provide vaccinations by appointment for about 380 students. SSM Health says the school district helped identify areas where vaccine access may be less readily available.

The dates and times for the clinics are:

Glenn Stephens Elementary – 120 S. Rosa Rd.

Friday, November 19

8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Aldo Leopold Elementary – 2602 Post Rd.

Saturday, November 20

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Henry David Thoreau Elementary – 3870 Nakoma Rd.

Saturday, November 20

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

SSM Health says families should schedule their appointments for the clinics ahead of time.

